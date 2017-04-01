2 Hurt, 1 Airlifted To Hospital After Crash On I-580 In Livermore

April 1, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Interstate 580, Livermore

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Two people were severely injured Saturday morning after a traffic collision on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, according to fire officials.

Alameda County Fire, along with the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene just east of West Grant Line Road and Jess Ranch Road shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Fire officials said one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a nearby hospital. Another person had severe injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

There was no further information on the status of the two people injured, and the CHP is currently investigating the incident.

