4-Car Crash Shuts Down WB Highway 4 In Antioch, At Least 14 Hurt

April 1, 2017 7:23 PM
ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — At least four cars were involved in a major-injury pileup on Highway 4 that has shut down all westbound lanes, near A Street in Antioch.

The crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. according to Contra Costa County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived they found disabled vehicles across all lanes and several people on the ground. At least 14 were being treated.

Authorities say 4 of them were in critical condition.

Five ambulances were on the scene and 4 helicopters were landed on the freeway to transport victims.

As of 7:15 p.m. there was no estimated for reopening the highway.

