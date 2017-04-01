Driver Dies After Crashing Into Fire Truck On Hwy 4 In Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A driver of a minivan died late Friday night when he crashed into the back of a fire truck on eastbound Highway 4 in Antioch.

The 47-year-old Antioch man crashed into the truck at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 4 just west of Somersville Road.

Three firefighters in the truck complained of injuries and one was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash occurred as firefighters were clearing a non-injury collision from the highway. The collision was reported at 11:26 p.m.

The driver of the van died at the scene, CHP officials said.

Investigators don’t know yet whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

The name of the victim won’t be released until he has been identified and his family notified.

