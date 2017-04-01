Police Seek Armed Robbery Suspect Who Fled Wal-Mart In Suisun City

April 1, 2017 2:31 PM
SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening at a Wal-Mart store in Suisun City, police said.

An image of the suspect, who was said to be carrying a gun, was captured on store video at 6:23 p.m.

Customers and employees were evacuated and the store was locked down, according to police.

The suspect was last seen running north of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Vera at (707) 421-7373. Tips can be made anonymously to Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

