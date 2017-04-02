2 Suffer Major Injuries In Multi-Vehicle Collision On I-880 In Oakland

5 Spring Weekend Getaways On A BudgetFive of America's best destinations for an unforgettable spring getaway on a budget

Guide Dogs For The Blind Stress-Tested At Oakland International AirportOakland International got a whole lot cuter on Sunday when Guide Dogs for the Blind brought together more than 25 puppies-in-training to sniff around and get comfortable with the place.

$217 Million Allocated To Fix California Highways, Bridges, Rail SystemsCalifornia transit authorities announced that $217 million will be allocated to projects intended to upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure.

Spring Break For Grown Ups: Top 5 DestinationsA look at five of the best spring break destinations in America that are perfectly suited for grownups