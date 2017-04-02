2 Suffer Major Injuries In Multi-Vehicle Collision On I-880 In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people suffered major injuries in a collision early Sunday morning on southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
At 2:42 a.m., CHP received a report of a collision involving three vehicles. One of the vehicles was on fire.
Firefighters extricated one person and took two to Highland Hospital in Oakland with major injuries, CHP spokesman Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.
A motorist alert was issued at 2:54 a.m. because all southbound lanes were blocked. All the lanes have reopened.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed