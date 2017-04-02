16 Residents Displaced In 2-Alarm Blaze At Oakland Apartment Building

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fourteen adults and two children were displaced from six apartments damaged in a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning in Oakland.

At 3:43 a.m., someone called the fire department to report a fire at a 28-unit apartment building at 3814 39th Ave.

The fire burned two apartments on the third floor, two others sustained smoke damage and two more sustained water damage, Battalion Chief James Bowron said.

The residents of all six apartments are getting help with temporary housing and other needs from the American Red Cross.

One person was taken to a hospital with a medical condition that was probably exacerbated by getting out of the building, Bowron said.

The person’s condition was not considered life-threatening.

No firefighters were injured.

One person left the building through a third-floor window and got to the ground uninjured, according to Bowron.

The fire was under control by about 4:25 a.m. The residents of the other 22 apartments were able to return to their homes when firefighters finished their work.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed