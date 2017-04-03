Afeni Shakur Estate Sues Auction House Over Tupac Belongings

April 3, 2017 1:30 PM
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – The Afeni Shakur Estate is suing the auction site Moments in Time, along with Tupac’s former manager and production partner, after some of the rapper’s belongings were put up for sale, according to Billboard.

Afeni Shakur (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

According to court documents, the estate’s attorney Howard King filed three lawsuits against three parties for distributing Tupac valuables and works without ownership rights. The Afeni Shakur Trust, dedicated to Tupac’s late mother, is the heir to the rapper’s property and hopes to recover his belongings through these lawsuits. Some of the items being auctioned off include handwritten lyrics and notebooks, along with his driver’s license and passport.

The Oakland rap legend, who died tragically in 1996, is slated to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in May.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

