Firefighters Put Out Car Fire In Oakland Coliseum Parking Lot

April 3, 2017 6:19 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland were able to quickly extinguish a car fire that broke out in the parking lot at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum early Monday evening before the A’s home opener.

KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez got cell phone video of the fire that broke out shortly before 6 p.m.

A crowd of A’s fans gathered at a safe distance to watch the blaze, though there was some cheering and laughing among those near the reporter.

A short time later, firefighters were able to put out the car fire with extinguishers.

No one was injured in the fire.

