Firefighters Put Out Car Fire In Oakland Coliseum Parking Lot

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland were able to quickly extinguish a car fire that broke out in the parking lot at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum early Monday evening before the A’s home opener.
KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez got cell phone video of the fire that broke out shortly before 6 p.m.
A crowd of A’s fans gathered at a safe distance to watch the blaze, though there was some cheering and laughing among those near the reporter.
A short time later, firefighters were able to put out the car fire with extinguishers.
No one was injured in the fire.
