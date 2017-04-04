Dublin Families Push District To Build New High School

DUBLIN (KPIX 5) — With the population of Dublin growing by the minute, there are increasing calls to build a new high school to accommodate the incoming families.

Dublin’s only high school is bursting at the seams and the elementary and middle schools are packed beyond capacity.

As those students become freshman, the math doesn’t add up.

Basically, the infrastructure hasn’t caught up with the population of Dublin. It’s one of the fastest growing cities in California. The number of students has doubled in the past 10 years.

The school board agreed more than a year ago to build a second high school, but there’s still no solid strategy as far as how to proceed.

Two new online petitions are turning up the heat. One accuses the board of dragging its feet; the other states says the new high school needs to have room for at least 2,500 students.

More than 1,300 signatures have been gathered between the two petitions.

“All of these processes take time, so we are close,” said Dublin Unified School District spokesperson Michelle McDonald.

McDonald told KPIX 5 the search for a school site has been narrowed to four locations. In the meantime, they’ll add portable classrooms to Dublin High.

“Real estate is expensive here in Dublin,” said McDonald. “Costs are big, and our board is making sure we get the best deal we can so that we can get the best facility we can.”

The district still needs to figure out financing.

Voters passed Measure H last year, a $283 million bond. $60 million dollars from that was issued in November.

But the next installment of $90 million isn’t scheduled to be available until 2019. The district’s goal is to have a school open by 2021.

To receive Measure H funds faster, the board could apply for a bonding capacity waiver.

The board will hold a hearing on April 25 to get public comment on whether it should apply for a waiver.