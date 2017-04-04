Police Activity Closes Linda Vista Avenue In Napa

NAPA (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s officials in Napa County said police activity has forced the closure of a street in Napa for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff’s officials said shortly before 2:30 p.m. that Linda Vista Avenue is shut down from West Park Avenue to West Pueblo Avenue.
No information about the nature of the police activity was immediately available.
