Police Activity Closes Linda Vista Avenue In Napa

April 4, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Napa County Sheriff's Department, Police Activity, Street Closure

NAPA (CBS SF) — Sheriff’s officials in Napa County said police activity has forced the closure of a street in Napa for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials said shortly before 2:30 p.m. that Linda Vista Avenue is shut down from West Park Avenue to West Pueblo Avenue.

No information about the nature of the police activity was immediately available.

