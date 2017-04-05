Audit Shows Raiders Owe $800,000 In Oakland Coliseum Parking Revenue

OAKLAND (KCBS) — The Oakland Raiders owe hundreds of thousands of dollars in parking revenue to the Coliseum stadium authority, which puts them in default on their lease and could jeopardize the team’s ability to keep playing at the Coliseum.

The stunning revelation came at Wednesday’s Oakland-Alameda County Authority board meeting.

An audit by the authority discovered the Raiders have been making only minimum payments since at least 2013, and owe an estimated $25,000 more per game since then, which could total more than $800,000.

The team has exercised its option to play in Oakland for the 2017 season while their new stadium is being built in Las Vegas. But under the terms of their agreement, if they’re in default and do not make good on the money they owe, that option can be voided.

The Raiders dispute how much they owe, but have not turned over the relevant documents for all of the seasons involved, and did not respond to KCBS requests for comment.

“It’s a slap in the face,” board chair Larry Reid. “It’s frustrating. We’ve got to make sure that we hold them accountable and that they repay back to the public the money that is owed.”

“I’m blindsided by it, but the last thing I want to do is get in another fight with the Raiders,” board member and county Supervisor Scott Haggerty said. “I just want to get through these next two years with the Raiders, and let the fans enjoy a couple more years of football here in Oakland.”

Board members expect the team to resolve the dispute and continue playing at the Coliseum in 2017. But if they don’t pay up, Reid said he will not agree to exercise the Raiders’ option to play in Oakland for the 2018 season.

The Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas won’t be ready until 2020. It is not yet known where the team will play the 2019 season.