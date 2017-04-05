Report: Marshawn Lynch Intends To Return To NFL, Play For Raiders

Bryan Altman

Beast Mode, re-activated?

According to reports from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (originally reported by former Colts punter and current Barstool Sports contributor Pat McAfee), that may be the case as Marshawn Lynch visited the Oakland Raiders’ team facility on Wednesday to discuss potentially joining the team for the 2017 season.

Retired player Marshawn Lynch is, in fact, in the #Raiders building today… as @PatMcAfeeShow noted. Short trip from his Oakland home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

Retired RB Marshawn Lynch did, in fact, tell #Raiders he intends to un-retire and play again, I'm told. It's a long process, tho #BeastMode. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

While there appears to be mutual interest from the running-back-strapped Raiders and Lynch, there are still more than a few potential hurdles in the way of Lynch returning and donning the silver and black this year.

For one, Seattle still controls Lynch’s rights should he choose to return to the NFL. While the Seahawks were reportedly aware of and did give the meeting between the two sides their blessing, compensation would ultimately have to work for all three parties.

Rapoport’s report also states that Lynch will only return for the Raiders, one probable reason being that Lynch maintains a home near the Raiders’ facility and Oakland is his hometown, having grown up in the area.

Lynch, 30, last played for the Seahawks in 2015 and announced his retirement on the day of Super Bowl 50.