Benicia Residents Worry Storm Drains Will Flood Homes

BENICIA (KPIX 5) – With a spring storm rolling in, some people in Benicia have stacked up sandbags in front of their homes.

They are worried about a drainage pipe that has overflowed before. And the city admits a replacement is overdue.

There’s a drainage pipe underneath this yard, but major storms will sometimes overwhelm the pipe, sending water onto the street and flooding these homes.

Neighbors are getting ready for tonight’s storm.

A sandbag fortress around Andrew Estrada’s house.

Benicia homeowner Andrew Estrada said, “These sandbags go across the driveway so when we have a flood situation, it keeps the water in the street.”

Estrada stockpile’s sandbags for every storm.

His house has been flooded twice.

The most severe damage came in 2012 seen in this cell phone video.

Estrada said, “We had two feet of water in the house and 4 feet of water in the yard. This was a lake.”

The flood totaled his 3 cars and he spent 200-thousand dollars to repair his house.

Estrada said, “The reason why we don’t have books in these bottom shelves is because we’re in preparation of a flood that we don’t damage our books. Because in 2012, everything below 2 feet was ruined.”

A handful of his neighbors on Saint Augustine Drive also suffered from flood damage. They too have sandbags out.

The city blames this drainage pipe for the flooding, 3 feet wide, but still too small to handle major storms forcing water to go above street and flooding homes.

Graham Wadsworth, director of Benicia Public Works said, “A larger pipe to replace the existing pipe, through the yard and underneath the street of St. Augustine. And that would carry more flow and so hopefully the water will stay in the pipe.”

This week, the city found out the pipe expansion project will cost a lot more than what they allocated. So now city leaders have to decide if they want to spend the extra money.

Estrada said, “it’s going to rain tonight, and supposedly tomorrow. So I’ll be up. I’m very nervous, just listening to rain.”