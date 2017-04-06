Dog Presumed Drowned In Tomales Bay Boat Accident Found Alive

TOMALES BAY (CBS SF) — A dog that was thought lost during a fatal boat capsizing in Tomales Bay Monday was found alive by Marin County firefighters Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Two battalion chiefs were scouting locations for a firefighters’ water rescue orientation around 11:30 a.m. when they encountered the missing dog hunkered down under a rock outcropping.

The yellow Labrador retriever — named Yoda after the Jedi master in the Star Wars films — had been on board a 13-foot Boston Whaler that capsized in rough surf at the mouth of Tomales Bay around noon Monday.

Brian Phidat Ho, 47, of San Jose died. Ho’s fishing partner and one of the two dogs on the boat were recovered shortly after the incident by Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office personnel, but Yoda was missing and presumed drowned.

Battalion Chiefs Chris Martinelli and Graham Groneman were in a boat a quarter-mile north of Dillon Beach when they spotted a pale yellow object on the rocky beach.

“They were hugging the coastline when they saw the dog hunkered down under a rocky outcropping,” said Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue. “They went on shore and put a life jacket on him. He was wet and shivering after a few days out in the elements.”

Survived, he did. Though cold, Yoda sufferd no apparent injuries and he matched the description of the missing dog.

He was brought to the Tomales Fire Station to warm up by a fireplace and be fed. The Marin Humane Society checked him out before releasing him to a family member.

McTigue said the family was at Ho’s funeral when they were informed Yoda was alive.

“We gave them the update and they were able to make the announcement about the dog at the funeral, which was nice,” said McTigue.

