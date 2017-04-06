Firefighters Rescue 2 From Burning Oakland Apartment

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries after a fire at a two-story apartment building in Oakland early this morning, a fire battalion chief said.
The fire was reported at 5:09 a.m. at 71 Pearl St. near Harrison Street.
The resident in the second-floor unit where the fire started escaped safely, but two people in an adjacent unit had to be rescued through their window by firefighters, Battalion Chief Geoff Hunter said.
The two were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, Hunter said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes and believe it was likely accidental in nature, possibly caused by a candle, Hunter said.
The fire caused at least $75,000 in damage, but residents in other units in the building were able to return to their homes later this morning, according to Hunter.