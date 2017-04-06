BAY AREA STORM: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

Landslide Forces Evacuation Of Homes In Oakland Hills

April 6, 2017 11:57 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Landslide, Oakland Hills, Storm Damage

OAKLAND (KCBS) — A landslide caused some residents in the Oakland hills to evacuate their homes Thursday night.

The slide occurred about 8 p.m. along Banning Drive between Moore and Doran Drives.

Two homes were directly affected by the slide and occupants of seven other homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The slide also led to a road collapse on nearby Aitken Drive, cutting off additional traffic in the neighborhood and forcing East Bay Municipal Utility District crews to cut off water to 25 homes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia