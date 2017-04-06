Landslide Forces Evacuation Of Homes In Oakland Hills

OAKLAND (KCBS) — A landslide caused some residents in the Oakland hills to evacuate their homes Thursday night.
The slide occurred about 8 p.m. along Banning Drive between Moore and Doran Drives.
Two homes were directly affected by the slide and occupants of seven other homes were evacuated as a precaution.
The slide also led to a road collapse on nearby Aitken Drive, cutting off additional traffic in the neighborhood and forcing East Bay Municipal Utility District crews to cut off water to 25 homes.