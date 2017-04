DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The week’s warm temperatures already felt like a distant memory Thursday morning with thermometer readings at least 10 degrees lower than the high 70s and low 80s most of the Tri-Valley had been enjoying. Locals can expect overcast skies and the first round of precipitation that is expected to bring an inch of rain to the region in the next 36 hours. Friday’s forecast calls for scattered showers before a second round of storm activity that evening.