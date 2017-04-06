U.S. Launches Cruise Missile Attack On Syria

(CBS SF) — President Donald Trump Thursday ordered a military strike against Syria Thursday in retaliation for this week’s chemical attack against Syrian rebel positions that killed a number of civilians.

U.S. officials said the attack involved about 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea targeting a Syrian air base.

Nearly 60 cruise missiles launched from ships in eastern Mediterranean aimed at locations around Syrian airfield

In a statement, President Trump said the attack was in the “vital national security interest” of the U.S. and called on other nations to join the U.S. in “seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

The U.S. blames the Syrian government of Bashar Assad for this week’s chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians. Earlier Thurday, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that what happened in Syria is “a disgrace to humanity.” Asked if Assad should go, Trump said, “He’s there, and I guess he’s running things so something should happen.”

Also on Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people.