U.S. STRIKES SYRIA: <a style="text-decoration:none;color:#B11616;" href="Pres. Trump Orders Missile Attack on Syria AirbaseCBS News Live Video
BAY AREA STORM: High Wind WarningInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic

U.S. Launches Cruise Missile Attack On Syria

April 6, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: missile strike, President Trump, Syria

(CBS SF) — President Donald Trump Thursday ordered a military strike against Syria Thursday in retaliation for this week’s chemical attack against Syrian rebel positions that killed a number of civilians.

U.S. officials said the attack involved about 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea targeting a Syrian air base.

In a statement, President Trump said the attack was in the “vital national security interest” of the U.S. and called on other nations to join the U.S. in “seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria.”

The U.S. blames the Syrian government of Bashar Assad for this week’s chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians. Earlier Thurday, President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that what happened in Syria is “a disgrace to humanity.” Asked if Assad should go, Trump said, “He’s there, and I guess he’s running things so something should happen.”

Also on Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia