Coast Guard Working To Contain Fuel From Sunken Barge

TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials on Friday were working to contain fuel and oil leaking from a barge that sunk overnight during Thursday’s storm.

Coast Guard responders and representatives from Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response were at the scene of the capsized and sunken 112-foot freight barge Vengeance. There are concerns the barge could start leaking both diesel fuel and hydraulic oil into San Francisco Bay.

The barge is located south of the Bay Bridge.

BART Officials said the barge had a crane on it and was under contract with the transit agency. It sunk at around 12:22 a.m. Fortunately, there was no one on board at the time the vessel sunk.

Responders are currently evaluating and executing cleanup strategies in an effort to prevent the possible release of 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel and 300 gallons of lube oil.

Video shot by Chopper 5 revealed a sheen in the water visible in the area where the barge sank. Crews have deployed a containment boom around the area of the barge.

Coast Guard crews are enforcing a safety zone in the area to ensure the safety of responders in addition to issuing a safety marine information broadcast to local mariners.

As of late Friday morning, no shoreline or wildlife impact has been reported.

The owners of the sunken barge have contracted Global Diving and Salvage to assess the salvage response and environmental impact.

The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund has been opened for $50,000 for pollution mitigation.