Two Suffer Burns In San Francisco Richmond District Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people suffered burns leaving one of the victims in critical condition after a three-alarm fire damaged three residential buildings in San Francisco’s Richmond District early Friday, authorities said.

San Francisco fire officials said a third person was also being treated for a medical condition triggered by the blaze.

Crews raced to fight the fire at 453 23rd Ave. after receiving 911 calls reporting the blaze around 2 a.m.

Arriving firefighters were greeted by massive flames roaring out of the roof of one of the buildings with the threat of spreading to neighboring structures in the densely populated neighborhood. The blaze was quickly upgraded to three alarms.

When firefighters entered the burning structure, they were confronted by hallways and stairs cluttered by hoarded possessions.

Three men suffered injuries while 25 to 30 others were able to safely escape the flames. A cat was also rescued from the burning building.

Nearly 100 firefighters worked to control the blaze. It was reported under control by 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.