Car Rams House In Union City

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Firefighters were on scene of a car that ran into a home Saturday night in Union City.
According Alameda County fire officials, firefighters responded to a home in the 4300 block of Cambridge Way at 8:18 p.m. on reports of vehicle that had rammed into a home.
Firefighters immediately secured the power and water to the home upon arrival.
On Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 8:18PM, #ALCOFire Battalion 7, Truck 31, Engine 29, Engine 30, Engine 32, Engine 33 and Rescue 24 responded to a vehicle into a house on the 4300 block of Cambridge Way in Union City. Firefighters secured power and water. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver or occupants of the residence. The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Union City Police Department. #ALCOFirefighters #UnionCity #unioncityca #firefighters #AlamedaCounty #NoInjuries @unioncityca_gov
There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Union City Police Department.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.