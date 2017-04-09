Car Rams House In Union City

April 9, 2017 12:23 AM
UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Firefighters were on scene of a car that ran into a home Saturday night in Union City.

According Alameda County fire officials, firefighters responded to a home in the 4300 block of Cambridge Way at 8:18 p.m. on reports of vehicle that had rammed into a home.

Firefighters immediately secured the power and water to the home upon arrival.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Union City Police Department.

