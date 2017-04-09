Driver Dies In Fiery Highway 280 Crash

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person died early Sunday despite the efforts of other motorists to pull the driver out of a burning Honda following a chain reaction crash on Highway 280 in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said.

The horrific crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. when a Lexus traveling at a high rate of speed careened out of control on southbound 280 near 11th St.

The Lexus slammed into one vehicle before crashing into the Honda that burst into flames.

Other motorists stopped on the freeway and attempted to pull the driver from the vehicle. But the flames were too intense.

“Many people did go to the driver of the Honda and try to get him out of the vehicle,” said CHP Sgt. Daniel Hill. “Unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.”

The driver and passenger in the Lexus also suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The CHP said alcohol may have played a role in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

The highway was completely reopened at 6:33 a.m.