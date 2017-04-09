Graveman Takes No-Hit Bid Into 7th, A’s Beat Ranters 6-1

April 9, 2017 12:14 AM
A's, Athletics, Oakland, Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kendall Graveman held Texas hitless until Mike Napoli homered with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Rangers 6-1 Saturday night.

Graveman (2-0) gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking one. He won on opening day, too, starting in place of injured Sonny Gray.

Graveman had allowed only one runner before Napoli sent a drive into Oakland’s bullpen in left-center for his first home run of the season.

A pair of A’s relievers finished the combined two-hitter.

Yu Darvish (0-1) allowed one run in six innings on four hits and three walks, striking out five. His 3-10 career record against Oakland is his worst against any big league opponent.

Yonder Alonso homered during a three-run eighth.

