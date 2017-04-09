Kylie Jenner At Sacramento Prom Triggers Social Media Frenzy

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – High school proms are supposed to leave the participants with lasting memories.
Students attending Rio Americano High School’s promo Saturday night in Sacramento got an added surprise when reality TV star Kylie Jenner showed up.
E News reported that Jenner went to the prom with friend Jordyn Woods.
She posted on her Snapchat account a photo of the two in their dresses, sitting inside a private jet, according to E News.
Jenner’s arrival triggered a social media posting frenzy by several of the students.