Magot, Chacin Lead Padres Over Bumgarner And Giants 2-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Manuel Margot doubled twice off Madison Bumgarner, Jhoulys Chacin and two relieves held San Francisco to five hits and the San Diego Padres beat the Giants 2-1 on Saturday night.

Margot stayed hot a day after hitting his first two big league home runs in a home-opening win against the Giants. He hustled for a double on a grounder to left leading off the first and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s double. He doubled with one out in the second to bring in rookie Allen Cordoba, who hit a leadoff single to left for his first big league hit.

Chacin (1-1) rebounded nicely from being roughed up in a 14-3 loss to the Dodgers on opening day. He kept the Giants off-balance while striking out five and walking one.

Bumgarner (0-1) allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings, struck out five and walked two.

