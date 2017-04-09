Martinez Fire That Burned Two Cars Deemed Suspicious

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Fire officials said a fire that burned two vehicles and part of a home early Sunday morning in Martinez appears suspicious.
The one-alarm fire was reported at about 2 a.m. on Phylis Terrace, according to fire officials.
The caller said a vehicle in the driveway was on fire. The blaze spread to a second vehicle and then to the eaves and exterior of the home, fire Capt. George Laing said.
No one was injured. Laing could not give a damage estimate.
The cause is under investigation.