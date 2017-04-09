Police Search For Stanford Campus Groper

STANFORD (CBS SF) — Stanford campus police were searching for a man suspected of sneaking up behind two women on campus and groping them, authorities said.
Police described the suspect as a short, balding white man. In one assault he was wearing a track suit.
Two incidents took place on Friday night.
The first attack took place at around 10:40 p.m. when a woman walking in the 600 block of Escondido Road told police the suspect came up behind her, groped her and then walked away.
About 20 minutes later, a female jogger two block away was approached from behind and groped. The suspect then fled down the road.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the university’s public safety department at (650) 329-2413.