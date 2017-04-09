Sharks Beat Flames 3-1 In Regular-Season Finale

SAN JOSE (AP) — Chris Tierney scored one goal and set up Mikkel Boedker for another in the second period to help the banged-up San Jose Sharks finish the regular season by beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Sharks played a mostly meaningless finale without six regular starters and a backup goalie, but still managed to win. Danny O’Regan added his first career goal and Aaron Dell made 19 saves.

Curtis Lazar scored his first goal of the season and Brian Elliott made 15 saves in the first two periods for Calgary. The Flames also rested four regulars and put backup goalie David Rittich in for the third as they are locked into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference after Nashville lost earlier in the day.

The teams still must wait to learn their first-round playoff opponents. The Flames will face the winner of the Pacific Division, either Anaheim or Edmonton, and the Sharks will take on the other team.



