49ers, Raiders Announce Preseason Opponents

(CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders announced their preseason opponents for 2017. Dates and times for all four games are still being finalized.
49ers:
Week 1 – August 10th-14th at Kansas City Chiefs (KPIX)
Week 2 – August 17th-21st vs. Denver Broncos (KPIX)
Week 3 – Sunday, August 27th at Minnesota Vikings
Week 4 – Thursday, August 31st vs. Los Angeles Chargers (KPIX)
Raiders:
Week 1 – August 10th-14th at Arizona Cardinals
Week 2 – August 17th-21st vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 3 – August 24th-27th at Dallas Cowboys
Week 4 – August 31st-Sept 1st vs. Seattle Seahawks
The regular season schedule is expected to be released later this month.