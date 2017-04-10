WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Giants Opening Day Postgame Press Conference

East Palo Alto Man Claiming To Be Masseuse Accused Of Sex Assault

April 10, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: East Palo Alto, Jose Plascencia, Sexual assault

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A self-proclaimed masseuse was arrested Thursday in East Palo Alto on suspicion of sexually assaulting clients at a business he had at his home, police said Monday.

Jose Plascencia, 55, was allegedly operating from his home in the 2400 block of Illinois Street without a business license, according to police. He was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at a police station.

Cmdr. Jeff Liu said three victims have come forward but police are concerned that others might still be out there.

Anyone who believes Plascencia assaulted them, anyone who witnessed an assault or anyone with information about Plascencia is urged to call Detective Steve Ong or Detective Sean Harper at (650) 853-3160.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia