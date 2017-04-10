Fourth Victim In Deadly Oakland Apartment Fire Was 36-Year-Old Nigerian Man

April 10, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: 4-Alarm fire, Apartment fire, Fire, Olatunde Adejumobi

OAKLAND (AP) — The identity of the fourth person who died in an Oakland apartment building fire last month has been released after investigators tracked down his father in Nigeria.

The Alameda County coroner’s office says 36-year-old Olatunde Adejumobi died in the fire.

A burning candle started the blaze in the three-story building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless.

Adejumobi, who died from smoke inhalation, was identified by a fingerprint.

The three other victims had already been identified and named by the coroner’s office.

The fire occurred three days after city building inspectors found multiple fire code violations

The fire occurred after city officials promised to crack down on substandard housing when 36 people died in a December blaze at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship. It had been illegally converted into live and work spaces for artists.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia