Fourth Victim In Deadly Oakland Apartment Fire Was 36-Year-Old Nigerian Man

OAKLAND (AP) — The identity of the fourth person who died in an Oakland apartment building fire last month has been released after investigators tracked down his father in Nigeria.

The Alameda County coroner’s office says 36-year-old Olatunde Adejumobi died in the fire.

A burning candle started the blaze in the three-story building for recovering addicts and people who had been homeless.

Adejumobi, who died from smoke inhalation, was identified by a fingerprint.

The three other victims had already been identified and named by the coroner’s office.

The fire occurred three days after city building inspectors found multiple fire code violations

The fire occurred after city officials promised to crack down on substandard housing when 36 people died in a December blaze at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship. It had been illegally converted into live and work spaces for artists.

