WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Giants Opening Day Postgame Press Conference

Giants All-Star Buster Posey Hit In Head By Pitch, Leaves Game

April 10, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from the team’s home opener Monday after getting hit in the head by a pitch.

Posey was batting in the bottom of the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he was hit on the right side of the batting helmet on a 94-mph pitch by Taijuan Walker.

Posey went down immediately and remained on the ground in a seated position as the team trainer and manager Bruce Bochy checked on him.

He was immediately taken out of the game as a precaution, walking off the field unassisted.

Following the game, a 4-1 win for the Giants, manager Bruce Bochy said Posey was “doing fine” and under observation for a possible concussion.

Posey is the face of the franchise, a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, National League MVP and Rookie of the Year, among his many other awards.

He was replaced in the game by backup catcher Nick Hundley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia