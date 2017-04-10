Giants All-Star Buster Posey Hit In Head By Pitch, Leaves Game

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey was removed from the team’s home opener Monday after getting hit in the head by a pitch.
Posey was batting in the bottom of the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks when he was hit on the right side of the batting helmet on a 94-mph pitch by Taijuan Walker.
Posey went down immediately and remained on the ground in a seated position as the team trainer and manager Bruce Bochy checked on him.
He was immediately taken out of the game as a precaution, walking off the field unassisted.
Following the game, a 4-1 win for the Giants, manager Bruce Bochy said Posey was “doing fine” and under observation for a possible concussion.
Posey is the face of the franchise, a four-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, National League MVP and Rookie of the Year, among his many other awards.
He was replaced in the game by backup catcher Nick Hundley.