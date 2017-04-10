Police Seek Vandals Who Trashed Million-Dollar San Jose Homes

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Police in San Jose are trying to track down a group of vandals who trashed brand new luxury homes over the weekend.

According to neighbors, the vandalism took place at a high-end development on Rosemar Court in the hills above East San Jose. Neighbors told KPIX 5 that new homes under construction have become a target for teenagers, and automatic lights are not enough of a deterrent.

KPIX 5 caught up with Sterling Kley of Latala Homes as he assessed the extensive damage done to one of the damaged properties on Rosemar Court. Windows and fireplaces were damaged, glass was broken in multiple rooms and kitchen drawers were broken into pieces.

The contractor said they have had problems in the past, but none this bad.

“It just hinders our progress,” Kley said.

Kley said he believes a group known as “The Flashparty” may be behind this.

“They find these vacant lots and properties and projects where they are almost done and they all rally together, show up here and then just terrorize it,” Kley said.

Neighbors said a group of people showed up around 3 a.m. Sunday, kicked in the door and ransacked the new home.

Kley told KPIX 5 on Sunday that he would be staying at the house overnight, keeping watch over the property as a security measure

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time a group has damaged new properties in the area.

San Jose police did not respond to KPIX 5’s request for comment Sunday.

The contractor said these homes were just about to hit the market, but the company is insured.