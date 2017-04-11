Driver Falls Asleep, Plunges Car Into Santa Clara Swimming Pool

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – A vehicle plunged into a swimming pool of a residence Tuesday morning in Santa Clara and crews are working to remove it, police said.

According to Santa Clara police Lt. Dan Moreno, at 2:48 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle that went into a swimming pool of a home in the 3000 block of Warburton Avenue.

The solo driver is a 19-year-old male who does not live at the home. The residents were not there when the crash occurred and police are trying to contact them, Moreno said.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident, and police believe the driver fell asleep at the wheel, Moreno said. The driver was not injured.

The vehicle is currently in the pool. Santa Clara firefighters are at the scene and will need an industrial crane to remove the vehicle, Moreno said.

