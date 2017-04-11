Fresno Men Arrested In Golden Gate Bridge Armed Robbery

SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — Four Fresno men were in custody Tuesday after they allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed a man at the Golden Gate Bridge Vista Point, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said they received a call at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday reporting an armed robbery at the popular tourist stop next to the Golden Gate Bridge.

As officers were responding, they were advised that both the victim and a vehicle containing the suspects had left the area and driven into Sausalito.

The vehicle was tracked to a home in Sausalito where the suspects had parked their vehicle in the driveway and fled on foot.

CHP officers along with Sausalito Police Department and a San Rafael Police Department K9 unit responded to the area and started a search for the suspects. As the search was being conducted, 21 year-old Andrade Andres of Fresno, approached the suspect vehicle and was detained.

The victim was able to positively identify Andres as being involved in the robbery and he was placed under arrest for the felony charge.

Officers were unable to immediately locate the other suspects in the crime and the search was called off.

A few hours later, the Sausalito Police Department received a call reporting three males who were walking down residential streets, looking in unoccupied vehicles.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the three young men matching the victim’s description.

The three additional suspects, 20 year-old Jackson Reese Bauman of Fresno, 14 year-old Deveon Leatherwood of Fresno, and 14 year-old Marcos Zuniga of Fresno, were all transported to the Marin CHP office where they were interviewed about the incident. All three were subsequently arrested for their involvement in the armed robbery.

Andres was booked into Marin County Jail for the felony armed robbery. Bauman was also booked into Marin County Jail for armed robbery and being an accessory to a crime. Leatherwood and Zuniga were booked into Marin County Juvenile Hall for armed robbery and being accessories to a crime.