Gunfire During Dispute In Tenderloin Strikes Passing Motorcyclist

April 11, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Motorcyclist, San Francisco, Shooting, Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was struck by stray gunfire as he rode his motorcycle through San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. as the 33-year-old victim was riding in the area of Taylor and Turk streets.

Two men were apparently arguing nearby when one of them fired a handgun, hitting the victim, police said.

Police did not provide details of the victim’s injuries but said he is expected to survive.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, based on witness descriptions. The suspects’ identities were not released as of Tuesday morning.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia