Gunfire During Dispute In Tenderloin Strikes Passing Motorcyclist

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was struck by stray gunfire as he rode his motorcycle through San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Monday night, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. as the 33-year-old victim was riding in the area of Taylor and Turk streets.
Two men were apparently arguing nearby when one of them fired a handgun, hitting the victim, police said.
Police did not provide details of the victim’s injuries but said he is expected to survive.
Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, based on witness descriptions. The suspects’ identities were not released as of Tuesday morning.
