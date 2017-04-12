Caught On Camera: Autographed Football Stolen During Jerry Rice Fundraiser

April 12, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: autographed football, Jerry Rice, Tiger Balm

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — An autographed football signed by San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Jerry Rice was stolen from a fundraiser attended by Rice, with the incident caught on camera.

Hayward-based Prince of Peace Enterprises, distributor of the muscle analgesic Tiger Balm endorsed by Rice, held a fundraiser Sunday at a restaurant in Milpitas with the NFL star as a celebrity guest.

The fundraiser was benefiting special-needs children at an orphanage in China.

At the end of the evening, a souvenir football autographed by Rice was swiped by a man in plain view of others at the Koi Palace Seafood Restaurant. A surveillance camera appeared to catch the man in the act.

fundraising banquet in koi palace 2017 Caught On Camera: Autographed Football Stolen During Jerry Rice Fundraiser

The advertisement of the Jerry Rice fundraiser. (POP’s Foundation)

Organizers of the event filed a police report and were asking the public’s help in finding the person seen on camera. He is Asian and appears to be in his 20s with shoulder length hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and black sneakers.

The organizers claim the football is worth $3,500. Under California law, a stolen item with a value over $950 would be considered grand theft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia