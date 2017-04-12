Injured Worker Rescued From Trench At San Ramon Job Site

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — An injured worker was rescued after falling into an eight-foot trench at a job site in San Ramon Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the intersection of Omega and Purdue roads were closed at 11:10 a.m. while firefighters rescued the injured worker, who was awake but experiencing back pain.

Firefighters had to stabilize the sides of the trench – which was approximately eight feet deep by 50 feet long — to extract the man, according to police. He was successfully removed and taken to the hospital in an ambulance just before noon.

Personnel from the Contra Costa Fire and the Moraga-Orinda Fire Department also assisted in the rescue, police said.

The injured worked has been removed from the trench. Great work by @srvfpd with a helpful assist from @ContraCostaFire & @Moraga_OrindaFD pic.twitter.com/qQCh7foFlY — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) April 12, 2017

Further details about the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

Cal/OSHA is investigating the incident.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.