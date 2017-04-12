Report Exonerates SF Police Officers In 2015 Fatal Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Man

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A report by the San Francisco district attorney’s office into the fatal police shooting of a man wielding a knife, which led to protests at City Hall and the Hall of Justice, has exonerated the two officers involved in the shooting.

Amilcar Perez-Lopez was shot six times by plainclothes police officers Craig Tiffe and Eric Reboli on Feb. 26, 2015 in the city’s Mission District.

Following the shooting, then police Chief Greg Suhr said the 20-year-old Guatemalan immigrant charged at the officers with the knife over his head and that officers shot him from the front.

An independent investigation and autopsy conducted by Perez-Lopez’s family, however, determined he had been shot at from behind.

The district attorney’s report concluded that Perez-Lopez was lunging at one the officers with the knife when the first shot was fired, and was in the process of turning away as the other shots were fired, with all six shots fired in approximately two seconds.

A ballistics expert consulted was quoted in the report as saying, “Once the decision to shoot is made, the shooter’s focus is on shooting the weapon effectively rather than on the specific actions of the individual … [the officer] would not have had time to note the specific position of Perez-Lopez’s body during that firing sequence.”

Police had responded to the area of Folsom Street and 25th Street to report a confrontation in which Perez-Lopez was chasing another man while holding a knife.

Tiffe and Reboli were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Community members disputed the police version of events that led up to Perez-Lopez’s death, rejecting a police allegation that Perez-Lopez was trying to steal a bicycle at the time of the shooting.