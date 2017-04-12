Salinas Police: Officer Investigated For Parking In Handicapped Spot

SALINAS (KION 5) — A Salinas police officer is the subject of an internal investigation after pictures of his police vehicle parked in a handicapped spot showed up on social media Wednesday morning, according to police.
The officer apparently parked in the spot while picking up his lunch, according to a post on a closed Facebook group.
Dep. Chief Dave Shaw issued a statement on behalf of the department.
“This is not acceptable for any non-handicapped person to do, and certainly not acceptable for a Salinas Police Officer to do unless it’s part of an emergency response,” the statement read in part.
