Elderly Woman Robbed While Walking To San Francisco Bus Stop

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An elderly woman was robbed while walking to a bus stop in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
The robbery was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of Visitacion Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard.
The 77-year-old woman was walking to a bus stop when a suspect pushed her from behind, took her wallet and keys, then fled, police said.
The woman did not suffer any serious injuries in the robbery. The suspect, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.
