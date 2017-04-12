Elderly Woman Robbed While Walking To San Francisco Bus Stop

April 12, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: Bus Stop, Robbery, San Francisco, Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An elderly woman was robbed while walking to a bus stop in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The robbery was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of Visitacion Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard.

The 77-year-old woman was walking to a bus stop when a suspect pushed her from behind, took her wallet and keys, then fled, police said.

The woman did not suffer any serious injuries in the robbery. The suspect, a man believed to be in his mid-20s, had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

