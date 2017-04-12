Sen. Feinstein Holding Bay Area Town Hall Next Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set to hold her first town hall in the Bay Area since President Donald Trump entered office.
Feinstein will be in San Francisco next Monday for an hour-long meeting at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center starting at 11 a.m.
Tickets are free, but those planning to attend must get them online. The tickets will be numbered, and a matching ID will be needed to get in.
Those who want to ask a question will be entered in a lottery and drawn randomly.
Feinstein will hold a second town hall in Los Angeles on April 20th.