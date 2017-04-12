Sen. Feinstein Holding Bay Area Town Hall Next Week

April 12, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Town Hall

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Sen. Dianne Feinstein is set to hold her first town hall in the Bay Area since President Donald Trump entered office.

Feinstein will be in San Francisco next Monday for an hour-long meeting at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center starting at 11 a.m.

Tickets are free, but those planning to attend must get them online. The tickets will be numbered, and a matching ID will be needed to get in.

Those who want to ask a question will be entered in a lottery and drawn randomly.

Feinstein will hold a second town hall in Los Angeles on April 20th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia