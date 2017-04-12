SoCal Road Rage Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Chase

April 12, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: crimewatch, High-speed chase, Los Angeles, Police chase, Road Rage, Southern California

CERRITOS, Los Angeles County (AP) — A road rage suspect who led authorities on a high-speed chase through Southern California has been arrested after sideswiping cars and spinning out on a freeway shoulder.

The hour-long pursuit ended on the side of State Route 91 in Cerritos.

The California Highway Patrol says it began around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in San Gabriel, east of Los Angeles, when an SUV was involved in a road-rage incident with police.

The white Nissan Rogue sped through streets and freeways, into downtown Los Angeles and then south, sometimes topping 100 mph.

The SUV smacked into cars and appeared to deliberately sideswipe a CHP vehicle before losing control on an off-ramp.

It spun around and stopped on the shoulder. The driver ran off into some trees but was quickly arrested.

