Warriors Beat Lakers, Playoff Scheduled Announced

OAKLAND (KPIX 5/AP) — Kevin Durant had 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his final playoff tuneup, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-94 in both teams’ final regular-season game Wednesday night.

Stephen Curry added 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the playoff-bound, top-seeded Warriors (67-15), ready for what they’re counting on being another deep postseason run.

Klay Thompson scored 12 points as coach Steve Kerr rested Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.

Jordan Clarkson led all five Lakers starters in double figures with 17 points.

A day after a fierce and fun 3-point shootout following practice, Durant said before the game he hoped to have found his shooting touch after recently missing 19 games with a left knee injury. KD shot 11 for 16 and made 5 of 7 3s, while Curry also hit five from deep.

After the game, the league announced the Warriors playoff schedule. Golden State will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a best-of-seven series.

Game 1 in Oakland: Sunday, April 16, 12:30 p.m.

Game 2 in Oakland: Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 in Portland: Saturday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

Game 4 in Portland: Monday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 in Oakland*: Wednesday, April 26

Game 6 in Oakland*: Friday, April 28

Game 7 in Oakland*: Sunday, April 30

*if necessary

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.