G-Eazy & Kehlani’s ‘Good Life’ Scores Key ‘Fate of the Furious’ Scene

By E.J. Judge

(RADIO.COM) – The Fate of the Furious marks the eighth installment of the never-ending Fast & Furious franchise and will likely pile on millions of dollars to its already exorbitant worldwide earnings of nearly $4 billion. There’s also some serious earning potential for musicians not named Ludacris. Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth released arguably the biggest single of 2015 with “See You Again”; the song served as a tribute to the late Paul Walker, who literally drives off into the sunset at the conclusion of Furious 7.

The latest entry in the Fast & Furious pantheon will include another rapper/singer duo with Oakland’s G-Eazy and Kehlani. “Good Life” will be the soundtrack’s lead single and holds the coveted position of setting the mood for the movie’s final scene. Without giving up much in terms of plot, G-Eazy describes the magnitude his inclusion on the soundtrack had on him.

“The song is in the last scene, the Simba scene, where Vin Diesel holds his — not to ruin the whole thing — he holds his baby up like Simba and the song comes on. I just looked at Kehlani and I was like… I had chills,” Eazy told 92.3 AMP Radio. “That’s such a big franchise, such a big moment, such a big opportunity to do a song for the soundtrack, but to do the lead single… it was dope.”

