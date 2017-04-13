Homeland Security Investigators Execute Search Warrant In San Francisco

April 13, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: DHS, Homeland Security, ICE, Investigation, Portola, San Francisco, Search warrant

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal agents executed a search warrant in San Francisco’s Portola neighborhood Thursday as part of a homeland security investigation.

An ICE spokesman told CBS San Francisco, “Special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are executing a federal search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

The incident was still underway at about 1:25 p.m.

The ICE spokesman declined to say the exact location of the incident, but a grassroots group that tracks DHS activity reported that it was in the 2500 block of San Bruno Avenue.

ICE has not stated whether anyone has been detained or arrested and the spokesman declined to elaborate on the details of the investigation.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

