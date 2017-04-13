Mob Drags Woman Off San Francisco Muni Bus, Robs Her

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman was dragged off of a San Francisco Municipal Railway bus by a mob of 10 young adults and robbed in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood on Wednesday night, police said.

The robbery was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Fillmore and McAllister streets.

The 30-year-old victim was on a bus when a suspect approached and tried to take her property, according to police.

Several other suspects then dragged her off the bus and punched her while taking her cellphone, wallet and some of her clothing before fleeing north on Fillmore Street.

The suspects, described as four boys and six girls, remain at large as of Thursday morning. The victim did not require hospitalization after

the robbery.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

