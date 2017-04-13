Tech Tycoon Launches Site To Track Pres. Trump’s Promises And Progress

by Betty Yu April 13, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: Betty Yu, Commonwealth Club, Sam Altman, Silicon Valley, Y Combinator

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — At age 31, Sam Altman heads the largest and, arguably, the most powerful startup accelerator in the world: Y Combinator and he spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Thursday about social change and startups.
 
WATCH BETTY YU’s REPORT:


 

Altman is helping entrepreneurs shape startups but he’s also investing his time in the political space — Silicon Valley-style. He came up with the idea for — and helped build — a website: TrackTrump.com, which holds the president accountable for keeping his campaign promises during his first hundred days.

