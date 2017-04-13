Tech Tycoon Launches Site To Track Pres. Trump’s Promises And Progress

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — At age 31, Sam Altman heads the largest and, arguably, the most powerful startup accelerator in the world: Y Combinator and he spoke to a sold-out crowd at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco on Thursday about social change and startups.
Altman is helping entrepreneurs shape startups but he’s also investing his time in the political space — Silicon Valley-style. He came up with the idea for — and helped build — a website: TrackTrump.com, which holds the president accountable for keeping his campaign promises during his first hundred days.