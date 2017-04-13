Suspects Detained After Dramatic Oakland Police Chase

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a dramatic police chase that unfolded in the streets and backyards of Oakland.

While police still have not released much information about what triggered the pursuit, Chopper 5 captured video of the chase.

The helicopter first spotted the chase after seeing several Oakland police vehicles traveling together at high speed on northbound I-880 before the patrol cars sped off the freeway and onto the side streets.

Chopper 5 eventually spotted the suspect vehicle being pursued, a black Mercedes sedan with paper plates that was later determined to be a stolen car.

Video showed the suspect — a young, African-American male wearing a black shirt and red pants with a tall, slim build — ditch the car near the intersection of Delaware and Georgia, exiting the vehicle as it continued to roll.

The suspect proceeded to jump several fences and even walked across the roof of one building as he attempted to evade law enforcement.

Oakland police set up a perimeter as officers swarmed over the area in search of the suspect.

Police eventually were able to determine his location and officers closed in on the backyard where he was hiding.

The suspect was taken into custody behind a home on Delaware Street at about 3:10 p.m.

Oakland police subsequently tweeted out a few details.

OPD helicopter directs patrol officers to vehicle connected to robberies. 2 detained, investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/lkxofCV7SO — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) April 13, 2017

There was no word as to where the pursuit had been initiated or any additional information regarding the second suspect who was detained.