Major BART Delays Due To Concord Power Problems

CONCORD (CBS SF) — BART is experiencing major delays in both directions on the Pittsburg/Bay Point line Friday afternoon due to equipment problems in Concord, according to transit officials.

The delays, reported to be longer than longer than 20 minutes, were announced via twitter at about 2 p.m. and are affecting trains heading toward both SFO and Pittsburg, according to BART.

The delays are the result of equipment problems on the tracks between the North Concord and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations, according to BART.

Two shuttle trains are continuing to run between those two stations due to continuing problems on the track.

The problem is expected to continue into the evening commute, according to BART officials. As of 3:15 p.m., there is no known time of full service restoration.